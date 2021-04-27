Conor McGregor sells majority of Proper No. Twelve for $600 million

No. 6 ranked UFC lightweight and former simultaneous UFC featherweight and lightweight champion Conor McGregor is a rich man, but the “Notorious” one just got a whole lot richer.

On Tuesday, Shanken News Daily reported that Proximo Spirits acquired a majority stake in Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey in a deal that is valued at up to $600 million.

The profiteers of this massive deal include brand co-founders McGregor, Ken Austin and McGregor’s agent and business partner Audie Attar.

Proximo Spirits, a company that owns tequila brand Jose Cuervo among several other alcoholic brands, had already been in business with Proper No. Twelve for the past two years.

Proximo previously held a 49-percent stake in the company, and the $600 million deal includes the $250 million the trio earned in Proper No. Twelve’s first two years in business with the spirits juggernaut.

Despite the new deal being announced, it is unclear how much the percentage of ownership has increased from Proximo’s previous 49% ownership in Proper No. Twelve along with the length of the deal also being unknown.

Aside from McGregor’s victories in his business ventures, the no. 6 ranked lightweight contender looks to avenge his knockout loss that occurred in January at the hands of no. 2 ranked lightweight Dustin Poirier.

The pair are set to square off in the main event of UFC 264 in July at T-Mobile arena. But regardless of victory or defeat, if he did not already, McGregor will certainly have enough money from his venture in Proper No. Twelve to do whatever it is the UFC’s brightest star wants to do.