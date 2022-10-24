Conor McGregor scoffs at proposed Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski bout: ‘This fight does 10 buys’

HOT OFF THE WIRE

October 24, 2022
Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor trashed the proposed champ vs. champ matchup between Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski.

After Islam Makhachev submitted Charles Oliveira in the UFC 280 main event on Saturday, he called out the featherweight champion. Volkanovski entered the octagon and accepted the challenge. Volkanovski served as the backup for the lightweight championship bout, weighing in during the official weigh-in.

Volkanovski (25-1) is riding a 22-fight winning streak and has successfully defended the 145-pound title four times. On Sunday, McGregor scoffed at the matchup on social media.

“My two old belts. On two little ticks. This fight does 10 buys,” McGregor wrote on Twitter.

The proposed bout between Makhachev and Volkanovski is expected to take place in February at UFC 284 in Perth, Australia. Of course, Volkanovski is Australian. He last fought in his home country in February 2018, defeating Jeremy Kennedy by TKO at UFC 221.

