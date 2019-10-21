Conor McGregor schedules press conference for Russia

Former UFC dual-division champion Conor McGregor has scheduled a press conference for Thursday in Moscow.

There are few details known about the specifics of McGregor’s appearance in Russia, but his website, The Mac Life, published a statement regarding the press conference.

“McGregor will meet with reporters on October 24. This is the first such event involving McGregor in Russia,” the release stated.

“Perhaps he will make statements about his imminent return to the octagon,” it continued.

McGregor recently launched his Proper No. Twelve whiskey in Russia, so it is likely that the press conference will include information about that, as well as him fielding questions about his UFC career.

It has been more than a year since McGregor last set foot in the Octagon. He lost to current UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 on Oct. 6, 2018.

McGregor and Nurmagomedov were both suspended following a post-fight brawl between them and their camps. McGregor was eligible to return as early as April of this year. Nurmagomedov returned in September, defending his belt against Dustin Poirier in the UFC 244 main event in Abu Dhabi.

While McGregor wants a rematch with Nurmagomedov, the next title shot is expected to go to Tony Ferguson.

In the meantime, McGregor shifted gears and targeted a bout with Frankie Edgar. UFC president Dana White, however, quickly shot down any speculation of them fighting, insisting that Edgar was in line to make a run at the bantamweight championship and shouldn’t be fighting up in weight to face McGregor.

Perhaps McGregor plans to shed more light on what to expect from his fight career at Thursday’s press conference now that Nurmagomedov and Edgar are seemingly out as immediate options for him.