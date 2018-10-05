Conor McGregor Says Why He Was Late and That Khabib Left Because He was Petrified

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)
Conor McGregor gives his reason for being late to the UFC 229 Pre-Fight Press Conference, and ripped into Khabib Nurmagomedov for leaving before he arrived.
Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Oct. 6 for UFC 229: Khabib vs. McGregor full live results. Undefeated lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov puts his belt on the line against Conor McGregor in the main event.