Conor McGregor Says Why He Was Late and That Khabib Left Because He was Petrified

Conor McGregor gives his reason for being late to the UFC 229 Pre-Fight Press Conference, and ripped into Khabib Nurmagomedov for leaving before he arrived.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Oct. 6 for UFC 229: Khabib vs. McGregor full live results. Undefeated lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov puts his belt on the line against Conor McGregor in the main event.