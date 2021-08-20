Conor McGregor says recovery for broken tibia and fibula “well ahead of schedule”

Former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion Conor McGregor hopped on Instagram live Thursday on his way to get a leg scan and gave an update on his recovery.

McGregor broke both his tibia and fibula in the waning moments of the first round of his trilogy bout with the no. 1 ranked UFC lightweight contender Dustin Poirier in the main event of UFC 264 in July.

On his way to his appointment, McGregor expressed confidence.

“I’m about ready to stand on this leg, that’s for sure,” McGregor said. “I feel like I can stand on it right now, but they told me not to until I get this scan now in the next couple of minutes and then see where we’re at. We’re gonna put together a plan. I’m feeling confident. I feel fresh, feel ready to go.”

After his appointment, ‘The Notorious’ said his recovery is going ahead of schedule.

“Scan went well,” McGregor said. “Scan went very well. To be back on the bike, I’m back on the bike before he said I was going to be able to bear weight. I’m rocking, well ahead of schedule. Let’s keep it going.”

While McGregor is ahead of schedule in his recovery, he did make note of the fact that he is listening to all of his doctors’ recommendations and is in no rush.

He is expected to be able to return to the octagon in 2022.

