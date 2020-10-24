HOT OFF THE WIRE

hot-sauce-featuredJon Jones says he ‘grants’ Khabib Nurmagomedov UFC top Pound for Pound spot

Conor McGregor UFC 246 presser - serious

hot-sauce-featuredConor McGregor says ‘I will carry on’ after Khabib Nurmagomedov’s retirement

Khabib Nurmagomedov

hot-sauce-featuredFighters react to Khabib Nurmagomedov retirement following UFC 254

Brock Lesnar UFC 4 video game Brocktober

hot-sauce-featuredBrock Lesnar new featured fighter in EA Sports UFC 4 video game (trailer)

Conor McGregor says ‘I will carry on’ after Khabib Nurmagomedov’s retirement

October 24, 2020
NoNo Comments

The rivalry between former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor and lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has spanned years. It got personal and included their entire camps.

The storied rivalry included McGregor’s dolly-throwing incident at UFC 223 in New York. Following their UFC 229 title bout in October 2018, chaos ensued inside the cage that spilled over into the crowd at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

On Saturday, McGregor put those differences aside after Nurmagomedov announced his retirement following his second-round submission win over Justin Gaethje in the UFC 254 main event.

McGregor tweeted, “Good performance @TeamKhabib. I will carry on. Respect and condolences on your father again also. To you and family. Sincerely, The McGregors”

TRENDING > Fighters react to Khabib Nurmagomedov retirement following UFC 254

There will be no rematch between the two. On Saturday, the rivalry ended with Nurmagomedov’s fighting career.

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA