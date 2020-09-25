HOT OFF THE WIRE
Conor McGregor says he’s boxing Manny Pacquiao next in the Middle East

September 25, 2020
NoNo Comments

It’s always difficult to know when to take Conor McGregor’s tweets at face value, but his most recent one was a doosie.

After saying he was “in” to be the final opponent on Diego Sanchez’s current UFC contract, McGregor then went on to explain how he tried hard, pre-COVID, to lock down a “McGregor event” with the UFC.

After much back and forth, nothing happened, McGregor got frustrated, and he announced his retirement in June.

UFC president Dana White recently said that he had been talking with McGregor about some “fun stuff” coming up in 2021, though he did not confirm that it would necessarily be a fight or fights.

Who knows if he is serious, but after explaining his side of things, McGregor on Friday tweet that it was all “water under the bridge” and that he would next be “boxing Manny Pacquiao in the Middle East.”

Where this goes from here, who knows? McGregor has tweeted all kinds of things that have kept his profile up, but didn’t come to fruition. But then again, that’s what we all initially thought about him wanting to box Floyd Mayweather, as well, and he willed that fight into existence.

So who knows? Do you think he is serious?

