HOT OFF THE WIRE
Khamzat Chimaev

featuredWatch Khamzat Chimaev defeat Jack Hermansson in freestyle wrestling | Video

featuredUFC Vegas 43: Vieira vs. Tate weigh-in face-off video

featuredUFC Vegas 43 Weigh-in Results and Video: All fighters make weight

Trigon

featuredBYB Extreme sues Triller over Trigon ring design ‘we are ready for the fight’

Conor McGregor says he knew his leg may snap against Dustin Poirier, feels rivalry not settled yet

November 18, 2021
NoNo Comments

Conor McGregor knew that he was heading into his trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 with an injured leg and that it may break during the fight.

In a series of posts to Twitter on Wednesday, McGregor said that his leg was compromised leading up to the July match and spent a lot of time during training camp working on fighting off his back.

“In my last camp I’d a severely damaged left leg. Many of my sessions consisted of starting in open guard bottom. And staying there. Full rounds remaining on bottom. I was beating people up until they backed away from me. It then translated to the fight. True story,” the former two-division UFC champion wrote.

When McGregor’s leg snapped in the closing seconds of the opening round, the Irishman wasn’t surprised.

“Same leg, same spot. I attribute it to why I wasn’t in as much shock as Chris/Anderson where. I knew something may happen in advance. Chris was upset with my quote. Felt I was aiming at him. I was not. If any constellation to my reaction, It was because id a heads up it may snap,” McGregor tweeted.

Despite suffering a broken leg and a second loss to Poirier, “The Notorious” felt like he has having success during the trilogy bout especially on the ground after being taken down by Poirier.

“His head was sorer, my leg was sorer. I feel good on that. Not to say his leg wasn’t busted either tho. I had that thigh well minced. I feel it’s just simply not settled yet. Is the fairest response I can give,” he said.

Justin Gaethje: ‘I know I’m next in line’ to fight for the title

In a follow-up tweet, McGregor posted a video showing the damage to Poirier’s forehead after the fight. He also vowed to be back and setting the score “once and for all.”

“Really nasty elbows and upkicks for sure. That or maybe a really annoying blue bottle was around him after the fight, lol. Make no mistake they are not looking forward to what is coming. I will be back and it will be settled. Once and for all.”

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

UFC 268 highlights – Kamaru Usman tops Colby Covington again

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA