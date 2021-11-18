Conor McGregor says he knew his leg may snap against Dustin Poirier, feels rivalry not settled yet

Conor McGregor knew that he was heading into his trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 with an injured leg and that it may break during the fight.

In a series of posts to Twitter on Wednesday, McGregor said that his leg was compromised leading up to the July match and spent a lot of time during training camp working on fighting off his back.

“In my last camp I’d a severely damaged left leg. Many of my sessions consisted of starting in open guard bottom. And staying there. Full rounds remaining on bottom. I was beating people up until they backed away from me. It then translated to the fight. True story,” the former two-division UFC champion wrote.

In my last camp I’d a severely damaged left leg. Many of my sessions consisted of starting in open guard bottom. And staying there. Full rounds remaining on bottom. I was beating people up until they backed away from me. It then translated to the fight.

True story. @netflix. https://t.co/SckN84Qp7j — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 17, 2021

When McGregor’s leg snapped in the closing seconds of the opening round, the Irishman wasn’t surprised.

“Same leg, same spot. I attribute it to why I wasn’t in as much shock as Chris/Anderson where. I knew something may happen in advance. Chris was upset with my quote. Felt I was aiming at him. I was not. If any constellation to my reaction, It was because id a heads up it may snap,” McGregor tweeted.

Same leg, same spot. I attribute it to why I wasn’t in as much shock as Chris/Anderson where. I knew something may happen in advance. Chris was upset with my quote. Felt I was aiming at him. I was not. If any constellation to my reaction, It was because id a heads up it may snap. https://t.co/d04yqkfBhB — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 17, 2021

Despite suffering a broken leg and a second loss to Poirier, “The Notorious” felt like he has having success during the trilogy bout especially on the ground after being taken down by Poirier.

“His head was sorer, my leg was sorer. I feel good on that. Not to say his leg wasn’t busted either tho. I had that thigh well minced. I feel it’s just simply not settled yet. Is the fairest response I can give,” he said.

Justin Gaethje: ‘I know I’m next in line’ to fight for the title

His head was sorer, my leg was sorer. I feel good on that. Not to say his leg wasn’t busted either tho. I had that thigh well minced. I feel it’s just simply not settled yet. Is the fairest response I can give. https://t.co/LqzTkFOjn5 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 17, 2021

In a follow-up tweet, McGregor posted a video showing the damage to Poirier’s forehead after the fight. He also vowed to be back and setting the score “once and for all.”

“Really nasty elbows and upkicks for sure. That or maybe a really annoying blue bottle was around him after the fight, lol. Make no mistake they are not looking forward to what is coming. I will be back and it will be settled. Once and for all.”