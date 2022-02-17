HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredUFC veteran Mike Swick reveals that he’s been battling cancer

featuredConor McGregor says he has the ‘best ground and pound in the game’

Cris Cyborg Bellator 238 weigh-in

featuredCris Cyborg says Cat Zingano is ‘finding a lot of excuses’ not to fight her

featuredNate Diaz not interested in Conor McGregor trilogy fight right now: ‘He’s got a lot of work to do’

Conor McGregor says he has the ‘best ground and pound in the game’

February 17, 2022
NoNo Comments

Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor says that he has the beat ground-and-pound in the sport. “The Notorious” posted a series of photos to Instagram on Wednesday, and relentlessly praised himself.

“I’ve the best ground and pound in the game. My highest % of finishes does not actually come from my standing horizontal back hand, like most assume. My highest % of finishing wins actually come from the accuracy of my vertical punching (you are all novices vertical striking. Arm hitters. Ask ref to stop it hitters. Fall over on yourself hitters). I don’t miss g’n’p. I do not hit arms. I do not fall in. I hit soft face, head and skull,” McGregor wrote.

“It’s how you’ve seen people vs me absolutely cut up. Looking like they’ve just got a bang of a few golf balls off the tee of a driving range. Skin fully opened. Yet me, skin like butter. Many times I’ve not even messed up my hair. That’s why a lot of these rat bags like to hate. I’m smooth like butter with it. The richest, the baddest, the most unscathed. 
Anyways rat bags, It’s almost yacht season, or as I like to call it, caramel butter skin season.”

Nate Diaz not interested in Conor McGregor trilogy fight right now: ‘He’s got a lot of work to do’

McGregor hasn’t fought since July 2021 at UFC 264 where he lost to former interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier for the second time. The Irishman suffered a broken leg in the closing seconds of the opening round. He’s lost three of his last fought fights and last tasted victory in January 2020.

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

UFC 271: Israel Adesanya best Robert Whittaker in rematch

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA