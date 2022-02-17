Conor McGregor says he has the ‘best ground and pound in the game’

Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor says that he has the beat ground-and-pound in the sport. “The Notorious” posted a series of photos to Instagram on Wednesday, and relentlessly praised himself.

“I’ve the best ground and pound in the game. My highest % of finishes does not actually come from my standing horizontal back hand, like most assume. My highest % of finishing wins actually come from the accuracy of my vertical punching (you are all novices vertical striking. Arm hitters. Ask ref to stop it hitters. Fall over on yourself hitters). I don’t miss g’n’p. I do not hit arms. I do not fall in. I hit soft face, head and skull,” McGregor wrote.

“It’s how you’ve seen people vs me absolutely cut up. Looking like they’ve just got a bang of a few golf balls off the tee of a driving range. Skin fully opened. Yet me, skin like butter. Many times I’ve not even messed up my hair. That’s why a lot of these rat bags like to hate. I’m smooth like butter with it. The richest, the baddest, the most unscathed.

Anyways rat bags, It’s almost yacht season, or as I like to call it, caramel butter skin season.”

McGregor hasn’t fought since July 2021 at UFC 264 where he lost to former interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier for the second time. The Irishman suffered a broken leg in the closing seconds of the opening round. He’s lost three of his last fought fights and last tasted victory in January 2020.