Conor McGregor says he had stress fractures before trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier

After a successful surgery for a snapped tibia that he suffered during his main event loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264, Conor McGregor posted an update of his recovery on his Instagram page.

McGregor appeared to be in good spirits while riding a motorized scooter through the streets of Los Angeles. But perhaps the most compelling portion of his six minute video was when he said he was previously injured going into his highly anticipated trilogy bout with Poirier.

“I was injured going into the fight,” McGregor said. “People are asking me, ‘When was the leg broke? At what point did the leg break?’ Ask Dana White. Ask the UFC. Ask Dr. Davidson, the head doctor of the UFC. They knew I was- my leg, I had stress fractures in my leg going into that cage.

“There was debate about pulling the thing out ‘cause I was sparring with no shin pads and I kicked the knee a few times. So I had multiple stress fractures in the shin bone above the ankle. And then I have trouble with the ankle anyways, throughout the years of f—–g fighting all the time. So, and I also was wrapping me ankle. I was wrapping me ankle every training session. You know, I even done a lot of training sessions when the ankle was sore I still wouldn’t stop training, I used to just train on me back.”

McGregor’s coach, John Kavanagh, previously said while speaking to Laura Sanko that McGregor visited renowned physician Neal ElAttrache and got a CT scan for his injury prior to the fight.

It is also worth mentioning that stress fractures in McGregor’s shin prior to him entering the octagon at UFC 264 would explain why his tibia snapped without a hitch.