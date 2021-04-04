Conor McGregor says Dustin Poirier trilogy booked for UFC 264

The UFC has been targeting a trilogy bout between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor for UFC 264 on July 10. The bout now appears to be signed, as McGregor and Poirier both have posted on social media about it being a done deal.

“The fight is booked! July 10th, you’re gonna see what the Mac is about,” McGregor wrote on Instagram. “Adjust and absolutely f—ing destroy!”

Poirier retweeted a BT Sport report that the bout was set for July 10, indicating the bout would be five rounds, though neither said whether or not it would headline the card.

If the bout does not headline UFC 264, it would mark the first time since Poirier and McGregor’s first bout that McGregor did not headline a UFC card that he fought on. Officials already booked the first five-round non-headlining bout with Nate Diaz returning to fight Leon Edwards in the welterweight co-main event at UFC 262 on May 15 in Houston.

McGregor won the first bout with Poirier via a first-round TKO stoppage at UFC 178 in September of 2014. Poirier won the rematch, stopping McGregor via TKO in the second round of their UFC 257 main event in January.

UFC president Dana White recently said that he hoped to book Poirier vs. McGregor 3 for UFC 264 on July 10. He also hopes that Nevada will open up and allow him to host the event with a full crowd at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Dustin Poirier cracks Conor McGregor at UFC 257

Jon Jones talks to Steve-O about Francis Ngannou and UFC pay