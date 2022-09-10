Conor McGregor rips Khamzat Chimaev, praises Nate Diaz after UFC 279 shake-up

Everyone in the MMA world has something to say about Khamzat Chimaev’s massive weight miss and the subsequent shuffling of the top three cards on the UFC 279 fight card as a result.

Even former UFC double champion Conor McGregor spoke out about the mess.

First McGregor addresses Diaz, who is fighting out the last bout on his contract.

“Congrats Nate Diaz on making it to the end of his contractual obligations with the UFC, and as a bonafide superstar goer. An incredible feat. Fair play. Our trilogy will happen,” he tweeted.

The pair famously fought each other with both fighters holding a win over the other. Diaz’s win, a NASTY submission of the then-unbeaten McGregor served him his first loss under the UFC banner. Both Diaz and McGregor have now agreed to the highly-anticipated trilogy, but it looks like it might have to happen outside of the UFC.

After praising Diaz he gave his take on the weight miss.

“My opinion they should have pulled khamzat from the card entirely,” he tweeted. “Reconfiguring bouts, and with a more favorable bout for the failed cutter, will only make many others in the game follow suit. The smirks on the scale where enough for me. Pull from the card and starve. McG UFC.”

McGregor clearly wasn’t happy with the way the UFC handled the 7.5-pound overage for Chimaev. Wait until he hears he wasn’t fined either.