HOT OFF THE WIRE
Amanda Nunes UFC 250 post-fight two belts

featuredAmanda Nunes vs. Megan Anderson rebooked for UFC 259

featuredStephen Thompson defeats Geoff Neal in UFC Vegas 17 main event

UFC Vegas 17 Thompson vs Neal live results

featuredUFC Vegas 17: Thompson vs. Neal Live Results

Stephen Thompson UFC Vegas 17 weigh-in

featuredUFC Vegas 17: Thompson vs. Neal set following weigh-ins; all fighters make weight

Conor McGregor reveals UFC 246 numbers as top 2020 PPV, but Jorge Masvidal’s manager begs to differ

December 21, 2020
NoNo Comments

It isn’t very often that we’re privy to hard numbers when it comes to UFC pay-per-views. Company president Dana White rarely even gives much of an estimate, outside of saying an event is “trending to be one of the biggest ever” or other similar platitudes.

Conor McGregor, however, issued recent numbers that show the total pay-per-view buys for his UFC 246 headliner with Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone, claiming it was the highest drawing pay-per-view of the year.

A letter from UFC parent company Zuffa, LLC, to McGregor shows UFC 246 estimates at 1,285,562, but actual collected reports as of Oct. 31, 2020, as 1,353,429.

That McGregor’s 40-second knockout of Cerrone drew over one million buys was no surprise. That has been widely reported. But 1.35 million buys is well over one million.

Jorge Masvidal manager Abraham Kawa, however, shot down McGregor’s assertion that it was the top draw of 2020. Kawa claims that his client’s fight with Kamaru Usman at UFC 251 in July was actually the UFC’s top draw of the year.

Kawa did not deliver any numbers to support his counter to McGregor, simply saying that they have access to their pay-per-view numbers, as well. He then wished McGregor good luck in his January 2021, when he faces Dustin Poirier in the UFC 257 main event.

TRENDING > Anthony Pettis plans to move back to lightweight, wants to fight Tony Ferguson next

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA