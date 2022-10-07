Conor McGregor reveals the toughest opponent he’s ever faced

Conor McGregor has revealed which of his long list of former opponents was the toughest.

While doing a fan Q & A on Twitter, he was asked that very question and replied “Nate.”

He means Nate Diaz, the first man to defeat McGregor in the Octagon.

Nate. https://t.co/UY4lX5CdII — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 4, 2022 McGregor and Diaz first met when Diaz stepped in on short notice to fill in for an injured Rafael dos Anjos at UFC 196 in 2016. That win, a rear naked choke, was the first chink in McGregor’s armor and many feel signaled the beginning of the end of the mystique which followed him for years.

Their second fight, a Fight of the Year at UFC 202 ended in a decision win for McGregor, but not without at least half of the MMA fans calling it a robbery.

Their third fight is something both fighter has been vocal about wanting. Diaz recently spoke about it during his UFC 279 win, the final bout on his UFC contract.

“The timing’s not on right now. We’ll worry about that later and for sure it’s gonna happen at some point,” Diaz said in an interview with InsideFighting. “He can get back on what he’s gotta do, whatever that is. When we’re gonna match up, we’re gonna match up, but we ain’t going nowhere.”