Conor McGregor Reveals Private Training Footage Ahead of UFC 229 Fight with Khabib Nurmagomedov

September 12, 2018
Fans have waited nearly two years for former dual-division UFC champion Conor McGregor’s return to the Octagon. It will come soon enough, when the brash Irishman steps into the cage with current undisputed UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 on Oct. 6 in Las Vegas.

McGregor has been uncharacteristically quiet in the lead-up to the fight. He’s typically the one leading the charge on the pre-fight build-up, but with Nurmagomedov, McGregor has been very selective with his public comments, instead remaining more or less in the shadows, honing his skills for the undefeated Dagestani fighter.

Though many insiders thought McGregor might move his camp to Las Vegas early in the training process, he unveiled private training footage this week that clearly shows him working hard for the bout at his home base of SBG Ireland in Dublin.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Oct. 6 for UFC 229: Khabib vs. McGregor full live results. Undefeated lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov puts his belt on the line against Conor McGregor in the main event.

               

