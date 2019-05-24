Conor McGregor reveals injury to left hand suffered in training

Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor is on the mend after suffering an injury to his left hand recently in training.

McGregor released a photo on his Instagram account showing his left thumb wrapped in a cast with his hand and arm also wrapped up with bandages.

While he didn’t detail the extent of the injury, McGregor is anxiously awaiting the cast to come off so he can get back to work in the gym.

“Intense training and sparring sessions, I will always push it to the limits,” McGregor wrote. “This comes off and I push on! The Proper Don! Nothing will stop me.”

McGregor hasn’t fought since last October when he fell to reigning UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov by fourth round rear naked choke.

Since that time, McGregor ‘retired’ from the sport but then quickly walked that back as he continued to negotiate with the UFC on his return to action.

McGregor has constantly pushed for a rematch against Nurmagomedov but that’s not likely going to happen with the undefeated Russian expected to face interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier in September at UFC 242 in Abu Dhabi.

With or without a fight booked, McGregor has stayed in shape with his training schedule in Ireland with UFC president Dana White stating recently that he hoped to get the Irish superstar back into the Octagon sometime this summer.

Now with this injury to McGregor’s left hand, which is known for generating many of his biggest knockouts, there’s no telling how long he may be sidelined before booking his next fight.