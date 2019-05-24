HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredConor McGregor reveals injury to left hand suffered in training

Khabib Nurmagomedov - UFC 229 Post-Fight

featuredKhabib Nurmagomedov cleared for UFC 242 after teammates receive reduced suspensions

Conor McGregor launches kick at Khabib Nurmagomedov UFC 229 weigh-in

featuredConor McGregor details injury, strategy issues that plagued him in Khabib Nurmagomedov fight

Rafael Dos Anjos punches Kevin Lee at UFC Rochester

featuredRafael dos Anjos gets back in the win column with submission win over Kevin Lee

Conor McGregor reveals injury to left hand suffered in training

May 24, 2019
NoNo Comments

Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor is on the mend after suffering an injury to his left hand recently in training.

McGregor released a photo on his Instagram account showing his left thumb wrapped in a cast with his hand and arm also wrapped up with bandages.

While he didn’t detail the extent of the injury, McGregor is anxiously awaiting the cast to come off so he can get back to work in the gym.

“Intense training and sparring sessions, I will always push it to the limits,” McGregor wrote. “This comes off and I push on! The Proper Don! Nothing will stop me.”

McGregor hasn’t fought since last October when he fell to reigning UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov by fourth round rear naked choke.

Since that time, McGregor ‘retired’ from the sport but then quickly walked that back as he continued to negotiate with the UFC on his return to action.

McGregor has constantly pushed for a rematch against Nurmagomedov but that’s not likely going to happen with the undefeated Russian expected to face interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier in September at UFC 242 in Abu Dhabi.

With or without a fight booked, McGregor has stayed in shape with his training schedule in Ireland with UFC president Dana White stating recently that he hoped to get the Irish superstar back into the Octagon sometime this summer.

Now with this injury to McGregor’s left hand, which is known for generating many of his biggest knockouts, there’s no telling how long he may be sidelined before booking his next fight.

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA