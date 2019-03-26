Conor McGregor retirement elicits epic Twitter response

HOT OFF THE WIRE
March 26, 2019
Conor McGregor – just a few hours after publicly stating that he was negotiating for an expected UFC return in July – took to Twitter to unexpectedly announce his retirement. 

As you can imagine, the surprise announcement caught everyone off guard, but also raised a number of eyebrows. This isn’t the first time McGregor has announced his retirement. When he did it last time, he ended up fighting twice in a three-month period. He defeated Nate Diaz at UFC 202 in August 2016 and Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205 in October 2016. 

With McGregor having recently been negotiating his next fight, ditching an expected bout with Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if his retirement tweet was anything more than a negotiating ploy or an attempt to drum up attention ahead of a fight announcement. 

Is it real? Will it stick? Who knows? But it certainly elicited an epic response on Twitter!

