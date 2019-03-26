Conor McGregor retirement elicits epic Twitter response

Conor McGregor – just a few hours after publicly stating that he was negotiating for an expected UFC return in July – took to Twitter to unexpectedly announce his retirement.

As you can imagine, the surprise announcement caught everyone off guard, but also raised a number of eyebrows. This isn’t the first time McGregor has announced his retirement. When he did it last time, he ended up fighting twice in a three-month period. He defeated Nate Diaz at UFC 202 in August 2016 and Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205 in October 2016.

With McGregor having recently been negotiating his next fight, ditching an expected bout with Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if his retirement tweet was anything more than a negotiating ploy or an attempt to drum up attention ahead of a fight announcement.

TRENDING > Nate Diaz rips Conor McGregor, Khabib Nurmagomedov, and Dustin Poirier

Is it real? Will it stick? Who knows? But it certainly elicited an epic response on Twitter!

Drake trying to stop Conor McGregor from retiring. pic.twitter.com/7GDxcCKDmb — Cameron Grant (@coolcam101) March 26, 2019

I bet the Top Negotiation was over this. pic.twitter.com/LFh1T2ec7V — IRRITATEDJOESMACK (@josephlawton19) March 26, 2019

Dana White right now pic.twitter.com/1e7pnars7p — The Notorious (@fahim_shaikh_) March 26, 2019

Dana chasing conor after this tweet @MacMallyMMA pic.twitter.com/BSQ7EJI30j — craig underwood (@cmu1985) March 26, 2019

Conor said Mixed Martial Art…he never said Mixed Martial ARTS ^_^ pic.twitter.com/QsEvH76CJI — Adam Freeman (@vertigoink) March 26, 2019