Conor McGregor responds to Nate Diaz with cryptic video

February 17, 2022
Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz have battled twice before with both fighters holding a win over the other. Now, fans are clamoring for that trilogy bout as it seems the hopes of it are dwindling away.

This week Diaz seemingly shut down the idea of ever doing the trilogy.

“Not right now. He’s got a lot of work to do,” Diaz told Adam’s Apple when asked about a third fight against McGregor. It seems he’s got his eyes on Dustin Poirier instead.

“I’m on the last fight of my contract,” Diaz said. “I would like to fight Dustin Poirier now. Now. Next month when shit changes and people win and start doing something entertaining, or something going, it’s all going to be different.”

Now it appears word has gotten to McGregor as he’s posted a cryptic message on Instagram.

“Nate Diaz titty shake on the drop,” McGregor posted along with a clip of him knocking Diaz down in their rematch fight.

The trilogy makes a lot of sense for McGregor who is starting to build up impressive losses as quickly as he built up his wins. He’s been hinting at his comeback following the brutal leg break he suffered in his Poirier trilogy but, so far, who his opponent might be is still up in the air.

