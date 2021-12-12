Conor McGregor responds to ‘lanky string of piss’ Nate Diaz’ tweets

HOT OFF THE WIRE
December 12, 2021
Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor responded to his rival Nate Diaz‘s tweets about his losses to Dustin Poirier.

Diaz took to social media shortly after lightweight champion Charles Oliveira defeated Poirier in the UFC 269 main event saying the McGregor “sucks” for losing to Poirier twice.

As you would imagine, it didn’t take “The Notorious long to respond.

“you lanky string of piss he got lumped around and got lucky twice. That’s it. Is what it is. Embarrassing night for him alright. That closed guard game. Wtf was that. Wow! Shocking. All good happy Sat night horse yupya it’s proper twelve day tomorrow 12/12. New Paddy’s Day,” McGregor tweeted.

