Conor McGregor Responds to Floyd Mayweather’s Offer to Train Together Ahead of UFC 229

It doesn’t sound like Conor McGregor is interested in training with Floyd Mayweather.

Almost exactly one year ago, McGregor lost by 10th round TKO to the undefeated fighter in his professional boxing debut but these days the former two-division UFC champion is focused on his return to mixed martial arts.

On Tuesday, Mayweather made an overture towards McGregor by offering up his gym as a place where the Irishman could train in preparation for his showdown against lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229.

Whether the offer was genuine or not, McGregor fired back at Mayweather later in the same day with a resounding answer in regards to potentially teaming up with his former opponent.

“F–k the Mayweathers, except Senior and Roger,” McGregor wrote on Twitter. “There is no peace here kid. Step up or step down.”

It seems McGregor isn’t exactly letting old grudges go as he approaches his return to the UFC in just a few weeks time.

While the two fighters were cordial to each other after their bout last year became the second biggest pay-per-view in history, McGregor and Mayweather have definitely taken more than a few jabs at each other since then.

There were even rumors — mostly perpetuated by Mayweather — that he was considering a move into mixed martial arts, which would inevitably set up another fight against McGregor.

No matter what happened in the past or what may happen in the future, it doesn’t appear that McGregor is going to bury the hatchet with Mayweather anytime soon.

For his part, Mayweather also fired back with one response on Twitter as well, reminding McGregor who won their fight last year.