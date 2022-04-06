HOT OFF THE WIRE
Conor McGregor at UFC 257

featuredConor McGregor responds to ‘bum’ Henry Cejudo’s criticisms: ‘You are a little fat novice’

featuredHenry Cejudo criticizes Conor McGregor training after seeing footage… again

Casey O'Neill Julianna Pena Ronda Rousey

featuredCasey O’Neill blasts Julianna Pena for Ronda Rousey comments ￼￼

Petr Yan after UFC 259

featuredPetr Yan: After Saturday, ‘this clown’ Aljamain Sterling ‘will be forgotten’

Conor McGregor responds to ‘bum’ Henry Cejudo’s criticisms: ‘You are a little fat novice’

April 6, 2022
NoNo Comments

Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor has been releasing videos documenting his recovery progress after suffering a broken leg last July.

On Monday, ‘The Notorious’ released footage of himself hitting pads inside of a boxing ring. After viewing the footage, former UFC flyweight and bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo mocked McGregor and criticized the Irishman’s technique.

“Everything is done naked. No fakes, no faints, no level changes. But you think your going to get a different result. You work to much on combinations where you should be working entries, set ups, and setting traps. Just a tip from the goat,” Cejudo wrote on Twitter after viewing McGregor’s training session.

McGregor fired back at Cejudo on Tuesday and reminded the gold medal winning Olympic wrestler who the knockout artist is.

Casey O’Neill blasts Julianna Pena for Ronda Rousey comments

“The opening punches are the traps/feints/fakes. You ever hear or see that before? Your little feints won’t draw me out, kid. But pump a few real shots you might get a response. You are a little fat novice with about 2 ko’s. At bantam. I’ve 20. Across 3 divisions. Quiet, you bum,” McGregor responded.

McGregor suffered a broken leg in the closing seconds of the opening round in his trilogy bout against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. He anticipates returning to the octagon later this summer. Cejudo hasn’t fought since May 2020 but regularly teases coming out of retirement.

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

UFC 272: Colby Covington dominates Jorge Masvidal in grudge match

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA