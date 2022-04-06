Conor McGregor responds to ‘bum’ Henry Cejudo’s criticisms: ‘You are a little fat novice’

Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor has been releasing videos documenting his recovery progress after suffering a broken leg last July.

On Monday, ‘The Notorious’ released footage of himself hitting pads inside of a boxing ring. After viewing the footage, former UFC flyweight and bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo mocked McGregor and criticized the Irishman’s technique.

“Everything is done naked. No fakes, no faints, no level changes. But you think your going to get a different result. You work to much on combinations where you should be working entries, set ups, and setting traps. Just a tip from the goat,” Cejudo wrote on Twitter after viewing McGregor’s training session.

McGregor fired back at Cejudo on Tuesday and reminded the gold medal winning Olympic wrestler who the knockout artist is.

“The opening punches are the traps/feints/fakes. You ever hear or see that before? Your little feints won’t draw me out, kid. But pump a few real shots you might get a response. You are a little fat novice with about 2 ko’s. At bantam. I’ve 20. Across 3 divisions. Quiet, you bum,” McGregor responded.

McGregor suffered a broken leg in the closing seconds of the opening round in his trilogy bout against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. He anticipates returning to the octagon later this summer. Cejudo hasn’t fought since May 2020 but regularly teases coming out of retirement.