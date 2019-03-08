HOT OFF THE WIRE
Conor McGregor Resolves Bus Attack Case with Community Service

March 8, 2019
Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor completed his sentence stemming from the UFC 223 bus attack in April 2018. TMZ Sports reported on Friday that the Irishman was ordered to complete five days of community service and has fulfilled his plea deal. McGregor worked at two different churches in the Brooklyn area.

On April 5, 2018, McGregor and about 20 associates attacked a bus carrying fighters following the UFC 223 media day in an effort to confront Khabib Nurmagomedov. McGregor hurled a dolly at the moving bus, shattering a window and injuring fighters aboard.

McGregor was originally charged with 1 count of felony criminal mischief and 3 counts of misdemeanor assault but reached a plea agreement and the felony charge was reduced to a misdemeanor. The agreement allowed McGregor to avoid jail time and prevented deportation from the U.S.

McGregor still faces civil lawsuits from the attack.  Michael Chiesa was injured by the shattered glass and was removed from the UFC 223 fight card. 

McGregor is currently serving out a six-month suspension by the Nevada State Athletic Commission for his involvement in a post-right brawl that erupted after his UFC  229 loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov in October. 

