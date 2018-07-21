HOT OFF THE WIRE

Conor McGregor Reportedly Nearing Plea Deal That Avoids Jail Time

July 21, 2018
The UFC’s first simultaneous dual-division champion, Conor McGregor, is reportedly nearing a plea deal that would keep him out of jail.

McGregor appeared in a New York court in June to answer for several charges stemming from an April 5 incident in which he and several companions stormed the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, ahead of UFC 223. McGregor attacked a bus, throwing an appliance dolly and shattering a window. Glass from the shattered window injured Ray Borg and Michael Chiesa, eventually leading to their UFC 223 bouts being canceled. At least one UFC employee was also injured in the attack.

The June appearance did nothing to clear up the matter, but pushed the Irishman’s next court date to July 26, which is this coming Thursday. The move allowed McGregor’s team more time to negotiate a plea deal with the district attorney, which it appears is close to being finalized.

Conor McGregor and manager Audie Attar“Right now, we’re in good negotiations with the district attorney, so we’re going to focus on that and we’ll focus on the future later,” McGregor’s attorney, Audi Attar said following the June court appearance.

TMZ Sports on Saturday reported that its sources indicated a plea deal was nearly finalized, and that the two sides were ironing out the final details. The deal would apparently include reducing any felony charges to the misdemeanor level, which would go a long way toward removing any threat to McGregor’s legal status working in the United States as an Irish citizen.

TRENDING > Conor McGregor Buddies Up with Russia’s Vladimir Putin at World Cup Finals

The deal would also reportedly keep McGregor from serving any jail time, as the prosecutors are supposedly agreeable to probation.

If McGregor is able to reach such a deal or something similar, he is expected to return to the Octagon and immediately challenge current UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, who was the alleged target of McGregor’s bus attack in April.

               

