Conor McGregor reportedly donates 1.3 million euros for front line workers protect equipment

April 11, 2020
UFC superstar Conor McGregor has been shouting loudly in videos and on social media for the Irish government to do more to lockdown his country amidst the coronavirus pandemic. He is also putting his money where his mouth is.

McGregor apparently has donated 1.3 million euros (roughly 1.4 million U.S. dollars) to provide personal protective equipment to front line healthcare workers, such as doctors and nurses, in Ireland.

Several of the people associated with getting the donations out to workers and some of the workers themselves took to social media to thank McGregor for his assistance.

TRENDING > Conor McGregor continues to press Ireland to close all its ports

