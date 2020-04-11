Conor McGregor reportedly donates 1.3 million euros for front line workers protect equipment

UFC superstar Conor McGregor has been shouting loudly in videos and on social media for the Irish government to do more to lockdown his country amidst the coronavirus pandemic. He is also putting his money where his mouth is.

McGregor apparently has donated 1.3 million euros (roughly 1.4 million U.S. dollars) to provide personal protective equipment to front line healthcare workers, such as doctors and nurses, in Ireland.

Several of the people associated with getting the donations out to workers and some of the workers themselves took to social media to thank McGregor for his assistance.

What this lad @TheNotoriousMMA is doing over the next couple of days should be admired. Promise you this lad is providing some amount of support to our Frontline heroes. With the help of @GalwayLeahy and so many other moving parts. People putting money up and helping. — Doug Leddin (@dougleddin) April 10, 2020

To be able to deliver protective masks this morning where my aunt works & so many loved ones have attended was an incredible feeling. Thanks to @TheNotoriousMMA for donating & @Heroes_Aid for aiding me and helping source. @GalwayLeahy your a hero ??. @friendsofstluke #StayAtHome pic.twitter.com/JwTePWAhLB — Doug Leddin (@dougleddin) April 11, 2020

Thank you for all your assistance here Mary and to Heroes aid.

I got a good boost this morning seeing our work come to fruition with multiple deliveries made. Hope you are well. Tough 3 weeks ahead, stay strong! https://t.co/wwVm2EOjtW — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 11, 2020

Huge thank you also to @DixonTransport and our Army for supplying the trucks and working throughout the weekend to deliver the equipment to our hospitals! Thank you men and women. I am extremely grateful!

Good man Neil, thank you ?☘️ @GalwayLeahy https://t.co/z4IBcYcsgl — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 11, 2020

Our pleasure, Conor. All the hard lifting done by these logistics characters in the background @ICinitiative. Delighted to support @GalwayLeahyand co @Heroes_Aid. Standing by for further orders. Onward ?? pic.twitter.com/9dDXidsZEQ — Neil O. Sands #AnswerIrelandsCall (@neilosands) April 11, 2020