Conor McGregor Remorseful Following Court Appearance, Sets Date for Next Hearing

As expected, Conor McGregor’s first court appearance regarding his April 5 attack on a bus full of UFC fighters brought no resolution to the matter.

McGregor appeared in a New York courtroom Thursday morning, but the appearance lasted little more than a minute before his next court date was set for July 26. The new date gives McGregor’s legal team more time to try and work out a plea agreement with the district attorney’s office.

McGregor was before the court to answer for several charges, which include two felony counts, stemming from an April 5 incident in which he and several companions stormed the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, ahead of UFC 223. McGregor attacked a bus, throwing an appliance dolly and shattering a window. Glass from the shattered window injured Ray Borg and Michael Chiesa, eventually leading to their UFC 223 bouts being canceled. At least one UFC employee was also injured in the attack.

After exiting the courthouse, McGregor gave a brief statement of remorse.

“I regret my actions that led me here today,” McGregor said. “I understand the seriousness of this matter, and I’m hopeful it gets resolved soon.”

Conor McGregor makes a statement after his brief court hearing #UFC pic.twitter.com/upL6V2rED2 — Chisanga Malata (@Chisanga_Malata) June 14, 2018

Veteran reporter Ariel Helwani spoked briefly with McGregor’s manager, Audi Attar, after the court appearance as well. He indicated that McGregor’s legal team was in the midst of talks with the district attorney.

“Today, we were here to focus on court, we’re not going to focus on any future plans until we handle this matter,” Attar said. “Right now, we’re in good negotiations with the district attorney, so we’re going to focus on that and we’ll focus on the future later.”

Attar said he was hopeful that a plea deal could be reached by the July 26 court date, bringing the matter to a resolution, but was not open to talking about any future plans for McGregor’s fighting career.

“We’re going to keep all that right now on the back burner and really focus on this matter only. We’ll focus on all that at a later time.”