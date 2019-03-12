Conor McGregor releases first statement following arrest in Miami

Conor McGregor has broken his silence after being arrested on Monday on charges of robbery and criminal mischief in Miami.

The entire incident unfolded around 5 a.m. on Monday morning after McGregor allegedly grabbed the phone of a fan attempting to snap a photo of him as a left a hotel where a popular nightspot is located near the beach.

According to the police report, McGregor allegedly slapped the phone out of the person’s hand and then stomped on it several times. He then allegedly picked up the damaged phone and left with it.

Surveillance footage was later recovered, which led police to arrest McGregor on Monday where he was booked on felony charges of strong-arm robbery and criminal mischief because the property damage was over $1,000 in value.

McGregor was then released on $12,500 bond after he was in custody for just over three hours in Miami-Dade county.

Late Monday evening, McGregor then released his first statement on the incident with a post on Instagram with a photo showing him leaving the detention center in Miami.

“Patience in this world is a virtue I continue to work on,” McGregor wrote. “I love my fans dearly. Thank you all.”

While it’s highly likely that the felony charges in McGregor’s case will get knocked down assuming the situation ever sees the inside of a courtroom, he’s still ended up in jail on two separate incidents over the past 12 months.

Last April, McGregor was arrested after he led an assault on a bus filled with UFC fighters inside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. in an attempt to go after Khabib Nurmagomedov.

McGregor was later placed in custody where he was charged with three counts of assault and one more count of criminal mischief.

The Irish superstar later reached a plea deal with prosecutors on as single misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct and he had just recently completed community service to close out that particular incident.

Now McGregor faces a new potential legal entanglement after he was arrested on Monday following the incident in Miami.

McGregor last fought in the UFC this past October when he fell to Nurmagomedov by fourth round submission. McGregor has been back in training in recent months but as of now there’s no word on when he may make his return to action or if this arrest will further complicate his next fight.