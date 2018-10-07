HOT OFF THE WIRE
Conor McGregor

featuredConor McGregor Releases First Statement After Loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov

featuredUFC 229 Fighter Salaries: Conor McGregor Lords Over the List; Khabib’s Paycheck Withheld

Khabib Nurmagomedov UFC 229 Post-Fight Press Conference

featuredKhabib Nurmagomedov Defends His Brawl with Conor McGregor’s Team at UFC 229

Dana White UFC 229 Post-Fight Press Conference

featuredDana White Addresses Attack on Conor McGregor, Khabib Nurmagomedov Brawl in Crowd at UFC 229

Conor McGregor Releases First Statement After Loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov

October 7, 2018
NoNo Comments

Conor McGregor didn’t have much to say after his loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 but it’s clear what was on his mind.

McGregor fell to the undefeated Russian by a fourth round rear naked choke as the Irishman suffered his second loss in the UFC by submission.

After the fight was finished, Nurmagomedov ended up jumping into the crowd where he got into a brawl with McGregor’s teammates. McGregor was then involved in a melee inside the cage with some of Nurmagomedov’s teammates as well.

Despite all the mayhem that erupted inside and outside the cage on Saturday night, McGregor’s first comment about the fight was only about redemption.

“Good knock,” McGregor wrote on Twitter. “Looking forward to the rematch.”

If McGregor wants to take away a positive from his performance, he did manage to win a round against Nurmagomedov, which is more than any previous opponent in the UFC had done in the past.

Overall, McGregor still struggled to deal with Nurmagomedov’s incredible grappling game where he landed numerous takedowns and controlled the fight on the mat again and again over three plus rounds until getting the finish in the fourth. 

McGregor has obviously bounced back from defeat before — including his win against Nate Diaz in their rematch — and it appears he’s already thinking about a second shot at Nurmagomedov in the future.

               

Popular in the Community

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 229: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 138: New Brunswick
UFC 230: New York
UFC Fight Night 139: Denver
UFC Fight Night 140: Buenos Aires
UFC Fight Night 141: Beijing
TUF 28 Finale: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 142: Adelaide
UFC 231: Toronto
UFC Fight Night 143: Milwaukee
UFC 232: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA