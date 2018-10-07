Conor McGregor Releases First Statement After Loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov

Conor McGregor didn’t have much to say after his loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 but it’s clear what was on his mind.

McGregor fell to the undefeated Russian by a fourth round rear naked choke as the Irishman suffered his second loss in the UFC by submission.

After the fight was finished, Nurmagomedov ended up jumping into the crowd where he got into a brawl with McGregor’s teammates. McGregor was then involved in a melee inside the cage with some of Nurmagomedov’s teammates as well.

Despite all the mayhem that erupted inside and outside the cage on Saturday night, McGregor’s first comment about the fight was only about redemption.

“Good knock,” McGregor wrote on Twitter. “Looking forward to the rematch.”

If McGregor wants to take away a positive from his performance, he did manage to win a round against Nurmagomedov, which is more than any previous opponent in the UFC had done in the past.

Overall, McGregor still struggled to deal with Nurmagomedov’s incredible grappling game where he landed numerous takedowns and controlled the fight on the mat again and again over three plus rounds until getting the finish in the fourth.

McGregor has obviously bounced back from defeat before — including his win against Nate Diaz in their rematch — and it appears he’s already thinking about a second shot at Nurmagomedov in the future.