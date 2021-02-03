Conor McGregor rehashes UFC 257 loss to Dustin Poirier: ‘I deserved to get the legs kicked off me’

Conor McGregor suffered the first TKO loss of his career when Dustin Poirier took his leg out from under him at UFC 257. McGregor has shown nothing but resolve since, even when rehashing the bout for his fans on Instagram.

McGregor posted a few highlights on Wednesday, but included a rather lengthy assessment of how the fight went down, what positives he took away from it, and his understanding of why Poirier was so successful with his low calf kicks.

Conor McGregor’s UFC 257 breakdown:

“What a trilogy I now have on my hands. Exciting!

With a handle on the leg kicks, I will get back to having fun in there. I was in second gear cruising this fight. Best condition I’ve ever been in. After the wrestling and clinch exchanges my shots still held their pop. First time for me with this, so I am very encouraged to keep going. It was the first time I did not use/nor need the stool between rounds also. I did need the stool after tho that’s for sure.

I am extremely happy I did not need to use the stool between rounds here anyway. Another first for me! I am most certainly on the right path. Despite the loss I am on the correct path of evolution.

Thoughts on the bout: I enjoyed racking up some more time inside the famed UFC Octagon. 40 seconds in 3 years is all I’d had up to this bout. I was savoring every second and enjoying my work. A little single disciplined in my approach and stance with mostly boxing. It’s what I get for picking this bout and opponent as a precursor to a boxing match against Pacman. I deserved to get the legs kicked off me going in with this thinking. This is not the game to play around with.

Besides this though, my shots where sharp and I was in full control. Albeit the leg attacks where building up on me throughout the course. 18 in total thrown at me, with the final one buckling my leg fully, that was that. The peroneal nerve compromised. Fascinating! First time to experience it. Then a tremendous finishing flurry by my opponent.

Hats off! A well fought fight by The Diamond. 1 a piece now with a Trilogy bout for all the marbles! Wow! Exciting! Not a trilogy I was expecting, nor the tactical affair I was anticipating, but I’d be lying if I said this wasn’t meant to be. This is exactly how this was always meant to be! Buzzing!!”

TRENDING > Joe Rogan: Is Conor McGregor still a UFC title contender?

UFC 257: Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier recap & highlights

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)