Conor McGregor Receives Punishment for UFC 229 Brawl at NSAC Hearing

January 29, 2019
No Comments

Conor McGregor’s case for his role in the UFC 229 post-fight brawl came before the Nevada State Athletic Commission on Tuesday, where his sanctioning was decided upon.

The infamous post-fight brawl occurred following months of heated exchanges between McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov’s camps, McGregor’s attack on a bus full of UFC fighters in Brooklyn, and his eventual loss to Nurmagomedov in the cage on Oct. 6 in Las Vegas.

Nurmagomedov leapt over the Octagon fence to engage in a physical altercation with McGregor cornerman Dillon Danis. That incited other members of both camps to engage, including two of Nurmagomedov’s seconds, who climbed into the cage to engage with McGregor.

McGregor was also found to have been guilty to a degree, as the NSAC issued him sanctions that included a fine and suspension.

