Conor McGregor Receives Lighter Penalty Than Khabib Nurmagomedov for UFC 229 Brawl

Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov received their penalties for their respective roles in the UFC 229 post-fight melee on Tuesday. McGregor received a lighter penalty than Nurmagomedov.

Following a lengthy discussion, the Nevada State Athletic Commission on Tuesday unanimously passed pre-negotiated settlement agreements for both fighters.

As the one who ignited the UFC 229 post-fight brawl, Nurmagomedov received the heftier of the penalties. He was handed a nine-month suspension and a $500,000 fine. The suspension can be reduced to as little as six months if the UFC lightweight champion completes a Public Service Announcement and distributes it in accordance with NSAC approval.

McGregor was issued a six-month suspension and fined $50,000 for his role in the UFC 229 brawl.

Though McGregor’s penalty may sound light in comparison, and it is, particularly on the financial front, the commission went to great lengths to explain why.

Commission chair Anthony Marnell and executive director Bob Bennett expressed their displeasure with McGregor’s pre-fight behavior. They particularly took aim at the months before the fight, including his infamous bus attack in New York.

Although they don’t approve of the current level of discourse in the mixed martial arts world, Marnell and Bennett, in agreement with Assistant Deputy Attorney General Michael Detmer, agreed that they could not apply their dissatisfaction to this case. As such, McGregor’s negotiated settlement addressed only the instance that occurred after the UFC 229 bout with Nurmagomedov, not the discourse that led to the altercation.

Marnell tabled discussion about fighter discourse for a future meeting, but appeared intent that he wanted to explore options to see if there was something that the Nevada commission could do about it to hold fighters accountable.

