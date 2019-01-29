HOT OFF THE WIRE
Jon Jones UFC 235 Pre-Fight NSAC Hearing 012919

featuredJon Jones Receives License for UFC 235 After Lengthy Hearing with Nevada Commission

featuredConor McGregor Receives Lighter Penalty Than Khabib Nurmagomedov for UFC 229 Brawl

featuredKhabib Nurmagomedov Suspended 9 Months, Faces Massive Fine for UFC 229 Post Fight Brawl

Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Conor McGregor - UFC 229 NY Press Conference

featuredReport: Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov Reach Deal with Nevada

Conor McGregor Receives Lighter Penalty Than Khabib Nurmagomedov for UFC 229 Brawl

January 29, 2019
NoNo Comments

Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov received their penalties for their respective roles in the UFC 229 post-fight melee on Tuesday. McGregor received a lighter penalty than Nurmagomedov.

Following a lengthy discussion, the Nevada State Athletic Commission on Tuesday unanimously passed pre-negotiated settlement agreements for both fighters.

As the one who ignited the UFC 229 post-fight brawl, Nurmagomedov received the heftier of the penalties. He was handed a nine-month suspension and a  $500,000 fine. The suspension can be reduced to as little as six months if the UFC lightweight champion completes a Public Service Announcement and distributes it in accordance with NSAC approval.

McGregor was issued a six-month suspension and fined $50,000 for his role in the UFC 229 brawl. 

Though McGregor’s penalty may sound light in comparison, and it is, particularly on the financial front, the commission went to great lengths to explain why. 

Commission chair Anthony Marnell and executive director Bob Bennett expressed their displeasure with McGregor’s pre-fight behavior. They particularly took aim at the months before the fight, including his infamous bus attack in New York. 

TRENDING > Khabib Nurmagomedov Suspended 9 Months, Faces Massive Fine for UFC 229 Post Fight Brawl

Although they don’t approve of the current level of discourse in the mixed martial arts world, Marnell and Bennett, in agreement with Assistant Deputy Attorney General Michael Detmer, agreed that they could not apply their dissatisfaction to this case. As such, McGregor’s negotiated settlement addressed only the instance that occurred after the UFC 229 bout with Nurmagomedov, not the discourse that led to the altercation. 

Marnell tabled discussion about fighter discourse for a future meeting, but appeared intent that he wanted to explore options to see if there was something that the Nevada commission could do about it to hold fighters accountable.

Conor McGregor & Khabib Nurmagomedov Heated Argument Over Bus Incident

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

Popular in the Community

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 231: Toronto
UFC on FOX 31: Milwaukee
UFC 232: Las Vegas
UFC on ESPN+ 1: Brooklyn
UFC 233: Anaheim
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA