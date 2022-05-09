Conor McGregor reacts to Tony Ferguson, Michael Chandler, Justin Gaethje and Charles Oliveira

It’s not a surprise that Conor McGregor is trash-talking many of the events surrounding UFC 274. The former lightweight champion, who will probably never fight in that division again, has spoken about pretty much every major topic from the historic night.

Of course, in typical McGregor fashion, most of those tweets have been deleted. Nevertheless, we’ve got everything he said right here.

Conor McGregor on Tony Ferguson’s KO loss

Probably the more head-scratching of all the tweets, McGregor appears to be poking fun at Tony Ferguson who lost via a brutal front kick KO. The photo of his distorted face paired with several photos of drinks and screen grab of McGregor’s Burger King commercial are all he tweeted.

Conor McGregor on Michael Chandler’s callout

Probably the most civil and complimentary of the tweets was aimed at Michael Chandler.

“I’d have a nice knock off this guy, no doubt about it. A firework spectacle,” he tweeted. “I like the 170 shout also. Tipped him over. I’m definitely game to fight this guy at some stage in my career. I see it happening after tonight. Congrats on a solid win Michael and another barnstormer.”

This tweet was also later deleted.

Conor McGregor on Justin Gaethje’s second submission loss in a title fight

And that leads us to the dirtiest tweet of them all. The tweet aimed at Gaethje could be the epitome of kicking a man when he’s already down.

“Gaethje is a jackass. The amount of absolute dribble he speaks as well. Over and over. A Grade A jackass! A bird brain with a bird brain manager. Two bum twats they are. He is. A Jackass. Stevo Ocrack head in recovery should see can Johnny give him a part” McGregor tweeted.

That’s been deleted from his timeline.

Conor McGregor on Charles Oliveira’s callout

On Saturday night McGregor tweeted out that he doesn’t want to cut back down to 155 pounds but would still love to fight Oliveira and pointed out his track record with Brazilian fighters.

“I’m not sure I wish to cut the weight,” he tweeted. “I am really enjoying being built like a refrigerator. I feel I want to fight at this size just to watch it back lol. But I’d love to fight the Brazilian, 100%! I love Brazil and I’m unbeaten against Brazil. All KO’s. I’ve some thinking to do”

The tweet has since been deleted.