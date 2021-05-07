Conor McGregor reacts to Floyd Mayweather-Jake Paul brawl

No. 6 ranked UFC lightweight Conor McGregor had an elaborate response to the melee between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Jake Paul that occurred during a promotional event for Mayweather’s boxing match against Jake Paul’s brother Logan.

In a post on his Instagram page, McGregor expressed disappointment, tagging Floyd’s longtime business partner Leonard Ellerbe before taking aim at Mayweather.

“Hey @leonardellerbe, what the fuck is Floyd at? The kid curled up, didn’t fight back once, and Floyd is still running around acting the tough guy,” McGregor said. “The kid actually just pulled this shambles of a situation Floyd is in out of the drain for him. He should thank him. It’s embarrassing! Pro to pro it’s embarrassing.”

McGregor then went on to forecast the revenue generated for the fight between Mayweather and Logan Paul that takes place June 6 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

“[Mayweather] will not scratch 10m for this fight and he knows it. [Mayweather vs. Logan Paul] was cancelled once already. The world is watching this on Twitter. He’d fight a half decent pro and command 20m upwards, yet its this shit. Whatever way you spin this, it’s sad. Fight someone for real, on your record, or fuck off mate. Slap head!”

You can view the Instagram post below.

Jake Paul and Floyd Mayweather brawl in Miami

Even in a promotional event for his brother’s boxing match with Floyd Mayweather, “The Problem Child” Jake Paul still managed to steal the show.

McGregor, albeit disappointed with his former opponent in Mayweather, has his own fight on his hands, as he takes on no. 1 lightweight contender Dustin Poirier in a trilogy bout July 10.