HOT OFF THE WIRE
Stephen Thompson UFC 209

featuredStephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson eyes a faster path back to the title now that Kamaru Usman is champion

Dana White on UFC-ESPN Deal

featuredUFC strikes landmark pay-per-view deal with ESPN, extends broadcast deal through 2025

Conor McGregor UFC 229 Early Weigh-in

featuredConor McGregor in negotiations for next fight, targeting summer return to the UFC

featuredDana White not happy following backstage fight between Jorge Masvidal and Leon Edwards

Conor McGregor questions Joe Rogan’s fight commentary

March 19, 2019
NoNo Comments

Former UFC dual-division champion Conor McGregor is open to the idea of one day being a guest on UFC broadcaster Joe Rogan’s world-leading podcast, but he has a bit of a bone to pick with him first.

It appears that McGregor isn’t all that pleased with how Rogan calls his fights, insinuating that he sometimes sounds like he’s “reading off of a script.”

In a recent off the cuff interview on a bartop caught by BJPenn.com’s Mike Pendleton, McGregor was down for maybe being a Joe Rogan Podcast guest down the road, but then started railing on Rogan’s calls of his fights…

TRENDING > Conor McGregor continues push for UFC ownership shares

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

Popular in the Community

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA