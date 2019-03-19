Conor McGregor questions Joe Rogan’s fight commentary

Former UFC dual-division champion Conor McGregor is open to the idea of one day being a guest on UFC broadcaster Joe Rogan’s world-leading podcast, but he has a bit of a bone to pick with him first.

It appears that McGregor isn’t all that pleased with how Rogan calls his fights, insinuating that he sometimes sounds like he’s “reading off of a script.”

In a recent off the cuff interview on a bartop caught by BJPenn.com’s Mike Pendleton, McGregor was down for maybe being a Joe Rogan Podcast guest down the road, but then started railing on Rogan’s calls of his fights…

