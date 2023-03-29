Conor McGregor posts video of him sparring on TUF

Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor coached the upcoming season of The Ultimate Fighter and released video of him sparring on the show.

While coaching his team, McGregor regularly worked out with them, including sparring. On Wednesday, McGregor released video of him sparring with an unknown contestant.

The Ultimate Fighter 31 debuts on May 30 and airs on ESPN. The Irishman coached the season opposite lightweight contender Michael Chandler. The two are expected to fight later this year.

