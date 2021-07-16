Conor McGregor posts photos to show pre-UFC 264 leg injury

HOT OFF THE WIRE
Following his horrific leg break in the UFC 264 main event, former two-division champion Conor McGregor insisted that his leg was injured prior to the July 10th event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. “The Notorious” has insinuated that the injury may have led to his leg breaking.

On Thursday, he provided photos that seem to support his claim that his l left leg was compromised prior to the fight.

“All you pull out merchants wouldn’t last 13 seconds in my world. My 4 part Netflix docuseries coming soon has the entire bts. I’m gonna title it “Mad Mac’s: Fury Road,” captioned McGregor’s post on social media.

The 33-year old Irishman made a second post with more photos with a caption that read, “Wouldn’t change my journey for no ones! The greatest of all time!”

Conor McGregor says he had stress fractures before trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier

The photos show McGregor’s lower left leg wrapped in tape, soaking in ice, and elevated. They also showed X-rays. It’s unclear whether McGregor notified the Nevada Athletic Commission of his injury, but in a previous video post, McGregor indicated that the fight promotion, UFC president Dana White, and the UFC doctor had knowledge of his leg injury before last Saturday’s event.

“I was injured going into the fight,” McGregor said. “People were asking me when was the leg break – at what point did the leg break? Ask Dana White. Ask the UFC. Ask Dr. Davidson, the head doctor of the UFC. They knew. My leg – I had stress fractures in my leg going into that cage.”

