HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredDarren Till predicts a KO if Khamzat Chimaev ever fights Colby Covington

featuredKamaru Usman trashes Conor McGregor: ‘He’s not relevant’

featuredConor McGregor posts photo comparison of his physique over the years

featuredDana White eyeing Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic for this summer

Conor McGregor posts photo comparison of his physique over the years

April 18, 2022
NoNo Comments

When “The Notorious” Conor McGregor debuted in the UFC in April 2013, he was competing in the featherweight division. He hasn’t fought in the 145-pound weight class since knocking out Jose Aldo to win the championship in December 2015.

His next bout would be in the welterweight division against Nate Diaz in March 2016. Diaz handed McGregor his first loss inside the octagon, defeating the Irishman by submission in the second round of the UFC 196 main event. A rematch was quickly booked and McGregor avenged the loss, defeating Diaz by majority decision at UFC 202 in August 2016.

McGregor’s next fight would be for the lightweight title. He demolished then-champion Eddie Alvarez in the second round of the UFC 205 main event at Madison Square Garden in November 2016. He stepped away from mixed martial arts to pursue a lucrative cross-over boxing match against Floyd Mayweather Jr. in 2017. Mayweather stopped McGregor by TKO in the tenth round.

He returned to the octagon in October 2018 against the undefeated Khabib Nurmagomedov. McGregor lost the lightweight championship in his first tittle defense to Nurmagomedov via fourth-round submission in the UFC 229 main event.

In his next bout, McGregor defeated Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone at UFC 246 in January 2020. He put in a bonus-winning performance, finishing Cerrone in just 40 seconds. Then COVID-19 emerged. A year after the win over Cerrone, McGregor would be back in the cage.

He was then paired up in a rematch against Dustin Poirier. McGregor scored an early finish over Poirier when they first fought in the featherweight division in 2014.

Kamaru Usman weighs in on Khamzat Chimaev and gives a word of advice

Poirier stopped McGregor in the second round at UFC 257 via punches. A trilogy bout was inked and McGregor was defeated by Poirier a second time after suffering a broken leg in the closing seconds of first round at UFC 264 last July.

McGregor is expected to return to action this year, and has indicated that his return bout will likely take place in the welterweight division. McGregor wants to be the first three-division UFC champion.

Check out his transformation. “Climb the Ladder,” McGregor wrote.

Dana White eyeing Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic for this summer

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

UFC 272: Colby Covington dominates Jorge Masvidal in grudge match

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA