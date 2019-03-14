Conor McGregor phone stomping video uncovered

(Video courtesy of TMZSports | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Conor McGregor was arrested for taking and smashing a fan’s phone earlier this week. Video of the incident has now been made public.

McGregor allegedly snatched the phone from a fan’s hands, threw it on the ground, stomped on it, then picked it up and carted it away. He was later arrested and charged with felony counts of strong-arm robbery and criminal mischief.

TRENDING > Conor McGregor arrested in Miami on robbery, criminal mischief charges

McGregor’s arrest in Miami was the second time in less than a year that he has been arrested and initially charged with a felony. He was arrested in April of 2018 for going berserk at the UFC 223 media day in Brooklyn, N.Y., where he and some of his cohorts attacked a bus full of UFC fighters that included lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and strawweight champion Rose Namajunas.

McGregor had just fulfilled the community service portion of his plea agreement with New York prior to the phone-smashing incident in Miami.

McGregor last stepped into the Octagon at UFC 229 last October, where Nurmagomedov submitted him in the fourth round. Both he and Nurmagomedov are currently serving Nevada State Athletic Commission imposed suspensions for their roles in a brawl that took place after the fight at UFC 229 in Las Vegas.

Conor McGregor arrested in Miami, second felony arrest in less than a year

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)