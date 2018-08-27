Conor McGregor Pays Homage to Floyd Mayweather Fight as Only He Can

Sunday marked one year since Conor McGregor stepped out of the Octagon and into the squared circle to box Floyd Mayweather in one of the highest grossing bouts of all time.

That was an entirely different set of rules than McGregor was used to. He got warned for landing hammerfists to the back of Mayweather’s head, and several times tried to attack from behind Mayweather. He lost the fight via a TKO stoppage in the tenth round, but at the end of the day, it’s what he signed up for, and it earned him a truckload of money.

In a quick nod to the fight that put him as the fourth highest grossing athlete in the world according to Forbes.com, McGregor noted that he adhered to a different set of rules, but got a lot out of it. Not only did he emerge with many more dollars in his bank account than he had previously, but McGregor expanded his brand into entirely new markets, including clothes, whiskey, and more.

“1 year ago today, I adhered to a load of rules, for a load of riches,” McGregor wrote. “Not today though. Today was no rules. Just a fight. A Proper one. For nothing more than peace, and peace of mind.”

McGregor is slated to return to the Octagon for the first time in nearly two years when he meets Khabib Nurmagomedov in the UFC 229 main event on Oct. 6 in Las Vegas. The two will do battle over the belt that was stripped from McGregor’s waste, but won by Nurmagomedov at UFC 223 in April.

