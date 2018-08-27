Conor McGregor Pays Homage to Floyd Mayweather Fight as Only He Can

Sunday marked one year since Conor McGregor stepped out of the Octagon and into the squared circle to box Floyd Mayweather in one of the highest grossing bouts of all time.
That was an entirely different set of rules than McGregor was used to. He got warned for landing hammerfists to the back of Mayweather’s head, and several times tried to attack from behind Mayweather. He lost the fight via a TKO stoppage in the tenth round, but at the end of the day, it’s what he signed up for, and it earned him a truckload of money.
In a quick nod to the fight that put him as the fourth highest grossing athlete in the world according to Forbes.com, McGregor noted that he adhered to a different set of rules, but got a lot out of it. Not only did he emerge with many more dollars in his bank account than he had previously, but McGregor expanded his brand into entirely new markets, including clothes, whiskey, and more.
“1 year ago today, I adhered to a load of rules, for a load of riches,” McGregor wrote. “Not today though. Today was no rules. Just a fight. A Proper one. For nothing more than peace, and peace of mind.”
McGregor is slated to return to the Octagon for the first time in nearly two years when he meets Khabib Nurmagomedov in the UFC 229 main event on Oct. 6 in Las Vegas. The two will do battle over the belt that was stripped from McGregor’s waste, but won by Nurmagomedov at UFC 223 in April.
Working hard at my Whiskey distillery. It is in my opinion, the finest distillery we have on this great island. We have the purest soil, with the freshest Irish spring water, and our golden Irish grain and malt is so golden, sun glasses are required to look directly at them I respect Jameson, the current number 1. But I am coming in strong. I am coming in passionate. I am coming to take over! 77 acres of un-matched Irish soil. Creating an un-matched Irish whiskey. We are producing nothing but liquid gold here. Proper liquid gold. I know my granda is looking down on me now, proud of my creation. I would love for him to be here to get his feedback. He was an avid, avid whiskey man. He was also one of the main campaigners for “early house pubs” before they were made legal across the country. He loved his whiskey more than he loved his breakfast and I KNOW that he would love this! One day Granda ?❤?