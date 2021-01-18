Conor McGregor owns January 18: Watch him take out Donald Cerrone and Dennis Siver

Conor McGregor is slated to return to the Octagon for the first time in just over a year on Saturday at UFC 257. He will rematch Dustin Poirier, a man he defeated more than six years ago.
Before McGregor and Poirier square off again, take a look back at highlights from two of McGregor’s outstanding performances, both of which took place on January 18: knockouts of Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone and Dennis Siver.
January 18, 2020: Conor McGregor blasts Cowboy Cerrone
January 18, 2015: Conor McGregor bludgeons Dennis Siver
