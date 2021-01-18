Conor McGregor owns January 18: Watch him take out Donald Cerrone and Dennis Siver

HOT OFF THE WIRE
January 18, 2021
Conor McGregor is slated to return to the Octagon for the first time in just over a year on Saturday at UFC 257. He will rematch Dustin Poirier, a man he defeated more than six years ago.

Before McGregor and Poirier square off again, take a look back at highlights from two of McGregor’s outstanding performances, both of which took place on January 18: knockouts of Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone and Dennis Siver.

January 18, 2020: Conor McGregor blasts Cowboy Cerrone

January 18, 2015: Conor McGregor bludgeons Dennis Siver

