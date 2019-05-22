HOT OFF THE WIRE
Conor McGregor opens up to self-help guru Tony Robbins about career and Khabib (video)

May 22, 2019
In an extensive interview with self-help guru Tony Robbins, former UFC dual-division champion Conor McGregor opened up about his career, wanting his due worth to return to the Octagon, and his feelings on the post-fight meltdown with Khabib Nurmagomedov following UFC 229 last year. 

TRENDING > Check out Sage Northcutt’s face shattering knockout from all angles (video)

McGregor has been linked to several fights over the past few months, but all have been false starts. With all of the top lightweights in the UFC currently scheduled to fight, who is McGregor going to fight if and when he does return?

