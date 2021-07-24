Conor McGregor on the mend and hanging with Justin Bieber in Beverly Hills

HOT OFF THE WIRE

July 23, 2021
Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor is no the mend and hanging out with Justin Bieber in Beverly Hills.

McGregor snapped his leg in the closing seconds of the first round in the UFC 264 main event on July 10 in his trilogy match against former interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier. “The Notorious” underwent successful surgery the day after the event and his healing in style.

On Friday, McGregor posted photos of himself relaxing with Bieber. Check them out (click right to scroll through the photos).

