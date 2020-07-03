Conor McGregor offers condolences on the loss of Khabib Nurmagomedov’s father

HOT OFF THE WIRE
Abdulmanap (father) and Khabib Nurmagomedov

featuredUFC champ Khabib Nurmagomedov’s father dies following COVID-19 complications

featuredRose Namajunas talks fight preparation, family loss to COVID-19 ahead of UFC 251

featuredDustin Poirier tops UFC on ESPN 12 fighter payroll

featuredDustin Poirier defeats Dan Hooker in action-packed UFC on ESPN 12 main event

July 3, 2020
Despite their bitter rivalry, former dual-division champion Conor McGregor on Friday offered his condolences on the loss of UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov’s father.

Khabib and McGregor have a sordid past that includes the Irishman and group of his associates attacking a UFC transport van following the UFC 223 media day on April 5, 2018. McGregor threw a hand truck at the window of a van that held Khabib and several other UFC fighters and staff members inside, as they awaited transport back to their hotel.

The UFC opted to close the UFC 229 pre-fight press conference to the public at Radio City Music Hall in New York ahead of Khabib and McGregor’s fight in October 2018.

Khabib won the UFC 229 headliner via a fourth-round submission. Their feuding didn’t end there.

After the fight, Khabib climbed over the Octagon fence to fight one of McGregor’s cornermen, Dillon Danis. A brawl broke out with several of Khabib’s teammates climbing into the Octagon to attack McGregor. The brawl resulted in Khabib and McGregor and a few other individuals being issued suspensions by the Nevada State Athletic Commission.

Despite all of that, however, McGregor on Friday tweeted, “The loss of a father, a coach, and a dedicated support of the sport. Condolences and rest in peace Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov.”

