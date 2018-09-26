Watch ‘The Notorious’ Part 6: Conor McGregor Rises to the Top of the Featherweight Division

(Courtesy of UFC)

Back in 2015 ‘The Notorious’ followed the meteoric rise of the enigmatic Irish featherweight fighter Conor McGregor. McGregor reveals how skill and mental strength have brought him success both inside and outside of the Octagon. He then journeys to Boston for a headlining bout that he’s confident will be another victory.

