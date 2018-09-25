Watch ‘The Notorious’ Part 5: Conor McGregor Training His Body and Mind

HOT OFF THE WIRE
September 24, 2018
(Courtesy of UFC)

Back in 2015 ‘The Notorious’ followed the meteoric rise of the enigmatic Irish featherweight fighter Conor McGregor. McGregor reveals how skill and mental strength have brought him success both inside and outside of the Octagon. He then journeys to Boston for a headlining bout that he’s confident will be another victory.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Oct. 6 for UFC 229: Khabib vs. McGregor full live results. Undefeated lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov puts his belt on the line against Conor McGregor in the main event.

               

