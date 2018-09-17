Watch ‘The Notorious’ Part 4: Conor McGregor Moves into the Suite Life

HOT OFF THE WIRE
September 17, 2018
(Courtesy of UFC)

Back in 2015 ‘The Notorious’ followed the meteoric rise of the enigmatic Irish featherweight fighter Conor McGregor as he began to take over the featherweight division.

After defeating his opponent at UFC 178, McGregor emerges as a bona fide superstar, with the luxurious Vegas trappings to match. And his newfound fame follows him around the world, from Dublin to Rio.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Oct. 6 for UFC 229: Khabib vs. McGregor full live results. Undefeated lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov puts his belt on the line against Conor McGregor in the main event.

