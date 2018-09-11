Watch ‘The Notorious’ Part 3: Conor McGregor Begins to Take Over (UFC 229 Video)

(Courtesy of UFC)

Back in 2015 ‘The Notorious’ followed the meteoric rise of the enigmatic Irish featherweight fighter Conor McGregor as he began to take over the featherweight division.

McGregor returns to the octagon at UFC 229 on Oct. 6 after nearly two years away from the sport to take on lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Oct. 6 for UFC 229: Khabib vs. McGregor full live results. Undefeated lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov puts his belt on the line against Conor McGregor in the main event.