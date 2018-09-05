Watch ‘The Notorious’ Part 2: Conor McGregor Starts Taking Over the Fight Business (UFC 229 Video)

Back in 2015, “The Notorious” followed the meteoric rise of the enigmatic Irish featherweight fighter Conor McGregor.

Though McGregor had shown early on that he was a good fighter, it wasn’t until he started fighting in Las Vegas that he really started taking over the business side of the fight game. Just before he fought Dustin Poirier at UFC 178, McGregor began to up his promotional game the same way that he had consistently upped his fight game.

