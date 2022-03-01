Conor McGregor not sure what weight class he’ll make his UFC return in

Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor has bulked up while he’s been recuperating from a broken leg suffered in his trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier in July 2020. Nearly completely healed and eager to get back into training, McGregor anticipates a summer return to the octagon.

“The Notorious” has lobbied for a title fight in his return bout despite coming off back-to-back losses. While speaking with SevereMMA following Bellator 275 in McGregor’s hometown of Dublin, Ireland this past weekend, McGregor admitted that he’s not sure if his return fight will be in the lightweight or welterweight division.

“I’m not sure to be honest,” McGregor said when asked what weight class he’ll be competing in when he returns. “170, 155, or 170 I’d imagine.”

McGregor has held the UFC 145-pound championship and the UFC 155-pound title. He’s recently posted photos to social media revealing a much more muscular physique as heavy as 190-pounds.

Former UFC champ Cain Velasquez being held without bail after involvement in shooting

The 33-year old expects to be back in the gym sparring in April, and could be really to fight by July. But McGregor isn’t in a rush to return to competition.

“It’s just about getting back in and competing, getting myself in pristine condition and going in there and enjoying myself and putting on a show for the fans,” McGregor said.

“I’m in no hurry, no rush.”