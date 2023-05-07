Conor McGregor mocks Henry Cejudo after UFC 288 loss

HOT OFF THE WIRE

May 7, 2023
Conor McGregor is never one to miss an opportunity to jump into the spotlight. He wasted no time on Saturday following Henry Cejudo’s loss to Aljamain Sterling at UFC 288.

Cejudo returned from a three-year retirement to challenge current bantamweight champion Sterling. The fight was competitive, but Sterling got the better of the former two-division champion, taking a split nod from the New Jersey judges.

Shortly after the fight, McGregor grabbed his phone to film the following video, where he mocked Cejudo and praised Sterling for some easy money and new duds.

