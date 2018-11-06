Conor McGregor Mocks Floyd Mayweather for Fighting Tenshin Nasukawa in RIZIN

Conor McGregor didn’t take long to make a comment on Floyd Mayweather announcing his return to action against 20-year old kickboxing sensation Tenshin Nasukawa at RIZIN 14 in Japan on New Year’s Eve.

The surprise announcement was made late Sunday night with Mayweather appearing alongside Nasukawa in Japan for a fight where the rule set and the weight class are yet to be determined and the bout is less than two months away.

While Mayweather had been rumored for fights against former rival Manny Pacquiao as well as UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, it was ultimately a matchup against Nasukawa that lured him back into the ring.

McGregor’s reaction was interesting to say the least.

“Is that a tracksuit or a sauna suit Floyd?” McGregor wrote on Instagram. “[What the f–k], is it hot in Tokyo or what’s the story here? That climate change is no joke, f–k me.

“What in the f–k is going on here? Who’s this little prick next to you? That’s mad s–t. Like something out of ‘Rush Hour 5’ or something. Chris Tucker and Jackie f–king Chan back in this bitch. F–king brilliant. Mad little bastard you are Floyd. Fair f–ks to you mate. No lie. F–k it.”

McGregor knows all about being attached to a fight against Mayweather after he reportedly took home more than $100 million for their boxing match last August.

Since that time, McGregor and Mayweather have danced around a rematch — both in boxing and mixed martial arts — but nothing ever came together.

McGregor is currently looking to bounce back after falling to Nurmagomedov in October by fourth round submission. There’s no word yet when McGregor will fight again but it will obviously be in 2019 with the remainder of the 2018 UFC calendar already filled out.

At least in his down time, McGregor is still taking jabs at Mayweather with the 41-year old boxer coming out of retirement again later this year.